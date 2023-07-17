Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware explains why he chose Jerry Jones as Hall of Fame presenter

Dallas Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio next month.

Ware chose Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as the one to present him to the crowd.

"Jerry Jones brought me in the league," Ware said. "Bill Parcells didn't want me for the Dallas Cowboys, I could have went to San Diego, but Jerry Jones took a chance on me."

That chance paid off in a big way.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones chops it up with former Cowboys and Denver Broncos great DeMarcus Ware before the first quarter on Sunday, September 17, 2017. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Andy Cr Expand

Ware finished his career with 138.5 sacks, the ninth-most in NFL history.

He recorded 117 quarterback sacks as a Cowboy, the most in team history.

Ware also holds the Cowboys’ record for forced fumbles with 32.

"Me and Jerry Jones, we have a really close relationship," said Ware. "It was just a perfect fit."

The eight-time All Pro linebacker says he is a bit nervous about giving his own speech.

"I've actually changed it about 15 times already. You get about 10 to 12 minutes to [share] your life to the world, which is a huge challenge," said Ware. "My family is going to be there and I'm really going to enjoy it."

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 29: DeMarcus Ware #94 and Morris Claiborne #24 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate a fumble recovery in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 29, 2013 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Expand

Ware also talked about what current Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has to do to reach the Hall of Fame.

"He's one of those guys that they're going to have a bull's eye on your chest every single week, double teams. So you have to be able to move around a little bit change positions," said Ware. "I think getting a little smarter, to the point of you learning more positions. So now you can play those positions, and now you can wreak havoc anywhere on the field like I did. It took me some time to learn that."

Ware's Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on August 5th.