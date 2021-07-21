Houston Chronicle: Texas, Oklahoma attempting to join SEC

article

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have reached out to SEC officials in an attempt to join the conference, the Houston Chronicle reported Wednesday.

The newspaper cited a high-ranking college official as its source.

Texas and Oklahoma are presently members of the ten-team Big XII, which is headquartered in Irving.

If the two schools departed and joined the SEC, the SEC would have 16 members – the unofficial threshold to becoming a so-called "super conference."

The newspaper said an announcement about the potential move could come within weeks.

The newspaper reported SEC officials declined comment.