Fired Stars coach Jim Montgomery says he abused alcohol, checks into rehab

Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said Friday he abused alcohol and his firing was a “wake-up call" to change his life.

The statement released by Montgomery brings clarity to his unexpected firing last month for “unprofessional conduct.” The Stars declined to say on Dec. 10 exactly what happened to cause his firing, but Montgomery’s comments finally provide a rationale.

The Dallas Morning News was the first to report on Montgomery’s statement, which was later released to other members of the media.

Montgomery said his firing was an “appropriate call” by the franchise.

“The team’s decision to end my role forced me to look into the mirror and decide whether I wanted to continue living a damaging lifestyle or get help. I decided to get help. I turned to professionals in the field of alcohol abuse for their guidance and counseling,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery admitted himself to an inpatient rehab program on Friday.

“I intend to take the steps to be a better husband, father, friend, coach and mentor – one day at a time. It’s a process I am committed to,” Montgomery said.

Stars management released a statement after Montgomery’s comments became public.

“We are supportive of this decision by Jim and we hope that by pursuing this help, he and his family will be stronger for it,” said Stars GM Jim Nill. “Out of respect for him and his family, we will not be commenting on this situation further.”

Montgomery was fired with cause last month with two and a half years remaining on his contract and at a time when the Stars were the hottest team in the NHL. After a disastrous 1-7-1 start, the team went on a run in November and were climbing the standings when he was fired.

The Stars under Interim head coach Rick Bowness are 6-3-1 and just won the Winter Classic at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day. The team is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference standings.