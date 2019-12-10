Dallas Stars fire head coach Jim Montgomery

article

The Dallas Stars have dismissed Jim Montgomery as the team’s head coach effective immediately.

Stars General Manager Jim Nill made the announcement Tuesday morning without going into detail.

“The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization,” he said in a statement. “This decision was made due to unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League."

Montgomery took over as coach last season and led Dallas back to the playoffs for the first time in three years. The Stars have 17 wins and 14 losses so far this season.

Assistant coach Rick Bowness will take over as interim head coach. Texas Stars head coach Derek Laxdal will join him as an assistant.