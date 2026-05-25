FIFA World Cup: 150-foot tall soccer mural completed in Dallas

The Brief A World Cup mural that stands 150-feet tall and 250-feet wide was officially finished and opened in Dallas as the city continues decorating for the tournament. In Fort Worth, hand-painted soccer balls were unveiled in Sundance Square. The square will host watch parties for all 104 FIFA World Cup games. If you're looking for official World Cup merchandise, shopping centers in Plano and Southlake have installed FIFA vending machines with hats, scarves and more.



North Texas' preparations for the FIFA World Cup continue with only 17 days remaining until the tournament kicks off.

Large World Cup mural in Dallas unveiled

Dallas held an official ribbon-cutting to unveil the recently finished soccer mural painted on a vacant building on West Commerce Street.

The mural stands 150-feet tall and 250-feet wide overlooking the Trinity River, and is now the largest mural in the city.

Three Texas artists, including one from Dallas, worked with artist Rosalie de Graaf on creating the mural. The artists worked 10 hours a day for 15 straight days to complete the mural.

What they're saying:

Audrey Decker, the co-founder of Street Art for Mankind, spoke to FOX 4's Alex Boyer about the details that went into the mural's creation.

"First, you have 4 children bursting with energy that are playing soccer. They are having fun, and they're really representing the future generation of Dallas," Decker said.

"And you can see them with flags from the different countries: Argentina, the Netherlands. Japan, and England that are coming to play here."

Audrey Decker

AT&T Stadium decorations

More signage for the FIFA World Cup was seen being installed at AT&T Stadium on Monday.

Notably, the AT&T signage is still visible on the stadium's facade. AT&T Stadium will be known as Dallas Stadium during the World Cup due to FIFA rules on advertising.

It remains unclear how the stadium will cover up the AT&T signage.

Sundance Square soccer balls

More than 20 hand-painted soccer balls are now on display in Fort Worth's Sundance Square Plaza.

During the tournament, the square will host watch parties for all 104 matches on giant screens. During matches, the plaza will offer food trucks, bars, DJs and family-friendly programming.

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One fan told Boyer she drove all the way from Frisco to see the art installation.

Official FIFA merchandise

If you're looking for official FIFA World Cup merchandise, you may not have to travel too far from home.

Vending machines offering official FIFA products like hats, scarves, collectible souvenirs and more have been installed in Southlake Town Square and in Plano at The Shops in Legacy East.

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The machines are 24/7 and will be in place until Aug. 1.

More North Texas World Cup decorations

Dig deeper:

With only 17 days until the FIFA World Cup kicks off, cities in North Texas have been hard at work to ensure they're ready for the global event.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is decked out in World Cup signage as it prepares to hots the event's International Broadcast Center.

Dallas is also planning activities on Main Street during four Saturdays of the tournament. Deep Ellum has hung nearly 200 banners representing all 48 countries in the tournament up and down the neighborhood's streets.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. The first match in North Texas will be on Sunday, June 14, when Japan and the Netherlands face off at Dallas Stadium.