FIFA World Cup: Official branding blankets North Texas, local brewery offers soccer-themed beer

The Brief Across North Texas, signage and branding for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have begun to appear on buildings, roads and more. Construction on the FIFA Fan Fest to be held at Fair Park's Dos Equis Pavilion is also well underway. Businesses like Peticolas Brewing Company in Dallas are installing their own soccer-themed artwork and offering World Cup-inspired drinks as the tournament draws near.



We're less than a month away from the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off, and local businesses and buildings in North Texas have begun to receive official branding for the event.

World Cup branding across the metroplex

Local perspective:

Several locations in North Texas that will host FIFA-sponsored events are already decked out with colorful World Cup branding.

The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, where the International Broadcast Center will be housed, has World Cup logos and branding prominently displayed on its facade.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

In Arlington, where the nine matches set to take place in North Texas will be played, pole signs line the entertainment district.

The North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee says many more signs will be seen in Arlington by June 1.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Arlington World Cup signage

Construction on the FIFA Fan Fest at Fair Park is also well underway, as captured by SKY 4 on Monday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ FIFA Fan Fest construction

Peticolas Brewing goes all out for World Cup

Many businesses in North Texas will host watch parties for the World Cup, and Peticolas Brewing Company in Dallas' Design District is no different.

The brewery has installed several soccer-themed photos throughout the tap room, all curated by owner and founder Michael Peticolas.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Peticolas Brewing Company World Cup decorations

"I'm being sincere when I say that soccer is a passion and beer is a passion, and I've combined those things," Peticolas tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

The brewery will offer several World Cup-themed brews, with names like Melee In The USA and TKO in Mexico. A third yet-to-be-announced brew will also be offered.

"The prep on our end started years ago, and it started with the World Cup beer," Peticolas said. "There's plenty of killer places to go. This is going to be one of them. Don't miss it."

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Peticolas Brewing Company

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11. The first match in North Texas will be on June 14 when Japan takes on the Netherlands at Dallas Stadium.