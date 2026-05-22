FIFA World Cup: Deep Ellum hangs banners representing all 48 countries in tournament

The Brief The decoration for this summer's FIFA World Cup continues across the metroplex, with Deep Ellum being the latest area to get decked out in soccer-themed artwork. On Friday, the neighborhood installed 180 banners representing all 48 countries participating in this year's tournament. The project was done in partnership with the Deep Ellum Foundation and Visit Dallas, aiming to make Deep Ellum a walkable, international experience for the World Cup.



If you walk around Deep Ellum during the summer, you'll see nearly 200 banners representing all 48 countries competing in this summer's FIFA World Cup.

World Cup banners in Deep Ellum

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The banners were created as part of a project involving the Deep Ellum Foundation and Visit Dallas, with a total of 180 being installed across the neighborhood on Friday.

Six artists were tasked with eight countries each, with all 48 countries represented. The designs were created through both digital means and through physical paintings.

It was a family affair installing the banners. Traci Lenard and her son Connor rode in the back of her father's truck as they hung the banners on Friday morning.

Traci Lenard

Artistic inspirations

FOX 4's Alex Boyer spoke with some of the artists about their inspirations for the countries they were assigned.

"The concept for the art was all these countries are different. We all have our diverse cultures, but what do we have in common that we can come together," Jessica Molina said. "I used a lot of florals and nature in my artwork."

"In my representation of Belgium, here you can see I have the Belgium flag in the background. The red poppy is the national flower of the building that's in Brussels," Dan Colcer told Boyer.

Dan Colcer

North Texas World Cup decorations

Deep Ellum is far from the first place in North Texas that has begun decorating for the world's biggest soccer tournament.

Main Street in Downtown Dallas now has several parking spots closed off by shipping containers that will soon be decorated specifically for the FIFA World Cup.

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Several World Cup pole banners have been seen along Mockingbird Lane near SMU, similar to ones seen in Arlington, where matches will be played at Dallas Stadium.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has already been decorated with FIFA branding as it prepares to host the event's International Broadcast Center.

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. The first game in North Texas will take place on Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m. when Japan and the Netherlands face off at Dallas Stadium.