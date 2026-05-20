Arlington clarifies tailgating policy for FIFA World Cup; Dallas plans Main Street activities for tournament

The Brief The City of Arlington clarified its tailgating policy for World Cup matches at AT&T Stadium, saying no tailgating may take place in official lots, but will be allowed in private lots. Elsewhere, Downtown Dallas, Inc. has begun transforming Main Street for the World Cup, with sidewalks and parking spaces being painted for the event. Several blocks of the street will be closed for four Saturdays during the tournament for the city to provide activities like markets and food trucks.



Fans now know where they will and won't be allowed to tailgate for FIFA World Cup matches in Arlington, but if you aren't going to any games, Dallas is transforming Main Street into a place to be for the tournament.

AT&T Stadium tailgating policy for World Cup

Arlington City Council discussed the topic this week and clarified that official AT&T Stadium parking lots will not allow tailgating for the duration of the tournament.

However, private lots are allowed to host tailgating at the discretion of the owner.

No timeline for AT&T Stadium transforming into Dallas Stadium, as required by FIFA rules, was set, with only 21 days before the tournament kicks off.

Dallas decorates for World Cup

If you walk around Main Street in Downtown Dallas, you will see several parking spots closed off by shipping containers. Those will soon be decorated specifically for the FIFA World Cup.

Crews began painting the sidewalks and shipping containers brought in with soccer-themed artwork that the city says will be displayed for the duration of the tournament.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dallas World Cup preparations

Several blocks of Main Street will be closed on four Saturdays during the tournament: June 20, June 27, July 4 and July 11.

The city will put up food trucks, markets, hospitality and more on Main Street on those days to allow residents to walk around and enjoy the festivities.

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Several World Cup pole banners have been seen along Mockingbird Lane near SMU, similar to ones seen in Far North Dallas on Spring Valley Road.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center has already been decorated in FIFA branding as it prepares to host the event's International Broadcast Center.

What they're saying:

"This is just to provide all of our visitors and residents, and anyone within our community, to come and activate and just take over the space," Juan Galvan, the Director of Park Events for Downtown Dallas, Inc, told FOX 4's Steven Dial.

"We're going to put markets, we can have food trucks, we're going to have a security and clean team, and all of our hospitality ambassadors out here to really make a fun, vibrant space."

Juan Galvan

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11. The first match in Dallas takes place on Sunday, June 14 between Japan and the Netherlands.