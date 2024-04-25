Expand / Collapse search

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys meet about potential reunion: report

By
Published  April 25, 2024 11:14am CDT
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

George Dunham: Cowboys may not resign Dak, Parsons

The Muser's George Dunham talks about the Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys' offseason, questions if the Cowboys actually want to resign Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, and his annual Jub Jam.

Is a reunion in the works between Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys?

Reports from NFL Network say the Cowboys and Elliott's agent met on Wednesday to talk about a potential return to the team that drafted him.

Elliott, who was released by the Cowboys last March, after 8 seasons with the franchise. 

The 28-year-old back led the New England Patriots with 642 rushing yards, but only averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the New England Patriots looks on after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Elliott finished with 3 rushing touchdowns and had 51 catches for 313 yards.

Zeke was drafted 4th overall by the Cowboys in the 2016 draft. 

READ MORE: Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys 'all-in on the draft'

The Cowboys are expected to take a running back at some point during the NFL Draft.

The Dallas running back room currently includes new signer Royce Freeman, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn.