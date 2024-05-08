Dallas approves plan to bring pro women's soccer team to the Cotton Bowl

The Dallas City Council unanimously approved a plan to bring a new professional women’s soccer team to the Cotton Bowl.

Sports fans really only get to enjoy the historic stadium for a few big games out of the year. But that will change when the USL Super League starts its inaugural season in August.

The Cotton Bowl will be home to one of eight teams in the new league.

Dallas will pay a subsidy of up to $296,000 per year for the operation, money that comes from the city's convention, business, and hotel occupancy tax.

"This is yet another exciting day if you love Dallas and you love sports," said Mayor Eric Johnson.

"We were thrilled at the action the council took a few weeks ago to bring the Dallas Wings to Dallas Memorial Auditorium and excited about the opportunity to bring a women’s professional soccer team to the Cotton Bowl," added Gerardo Sanches with Visit Dallas. "We know that Sports Business Journal named Dallas as the No. 1 sports city in the country. Let’s keep that distinction by bringing this wonderful opportunity to the Cotton Bowl."

Monica Paul, the executive director of the Dallas Sports Commission, echoed his support and talked about how important it is for the city to embrace women’s sports.

"I think we all know the momentum behind women’s sports is really undeniable right now. Dallas is really at the forefront of this movement. We’ve seen it when we hosted the NCAA Women’s Final Four in 2023, Athletes Unlimited over at Fair Park since 2021, and just recently through the energy of the WNBA and the Dallas Wings," she said. "As more attention and investment flows into women’s athletics including a USL team to call Fair Park home, Dallas will remain at the epicenter of embracing and positively influencing women’s professional sports."

The owner of the new Dallas USL franchise is confident in the future of women's sports.

"Interesting fact. There are 101 men's professional soccer teams in the United States. There are currently 14 for women. So there is tremendous room for growth in this area," said Jim Neil.

The only other professional organization for women's soccer in the United States, the National Women's Soccer League, recently added more teams to its league.

The USL will reveal the name and logo for its Dallas team during an event on Thursday at Klyde Warren Park.

The Cotton Bowl has hosted soccer matches in the past. It hosted matches for the 1994 World Cup.

Before they were FC Dallas, the Dallas Burn called the Cotton Bowl home in the 90s. And fans may remember Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami team playing FC Dallas there in January.