Dallas Stars postpone home game after criticism over AAC power use during winter weather blackouts

A Dallas Stars game scheduled for Monday night at the American Airlines Center has been postponed at the request of city officials as the region deals with an historic winter weather event.

There was growing criticism of the AAC power usage while numerous North Texans are without power caused by grid issues from winter weather.

"Although both Clubs and the assigned on-ice officials are in Dallas, the League and the Stars made the decision upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson," the National Hockey League said in a statement.

The postponement was first reported by The Dallas Morning News with less than an hour to go until the scheduled 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

The mayor's office intervened Monday evening when it became apparent the league planned to allow the game to be played.

A make-up date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed, the NHL said.

