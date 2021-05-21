Dallas Mavericks to host ‘near capacity’ crowds for playoff games, offer vaccination before games

article

The Dallas Mavericks will increase attendance to host a "near capacity" crowd for next week’s home playoff games.

Masks will still be required for all fans who attend the games inside the American Airlines Center.

There will also be COVID-19 vaccinations available outside the arena before the games.

Tickets for the series against the Clippers are already available for season tickets holders.

Single game playoff tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday.

The Mavs started the season with no fans allowed in the American Airlines Center, but then began letting in about 1,500 frontline workers into games, and the number of fans allowed in the arena for games has since grown to about 4,000 towards the end of the season.

The team’s CEO, Cynt Marshall, said fans have done a good job following safety protocols as they have slowly invited more fans to the games since February.