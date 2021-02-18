Dallas Mavericks game in Houston postponed due to shutdown of Toyota Center

article

The Dallas Mavericks game against the Rockets in Houston on Friday has been postponed due to continued power issues throughout the state due to winter weather.

The NBA released a statement that the game was postponed "due to government shutdown of Toyota Center because of severe weather conditions in Houston."

The Mavericks' previous game at the American Airlines Center was also postponed due power issues.

The Stars have also postponed four games that were scheduled to be played at the AAC.

