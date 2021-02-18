Stars postpone 4th home game this week due to continued power issues

article

The Dallas Stars have postponed their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday as the state continues to deal with power issues due to historic winter weather.

This is the fourth straight Stars game at the American Airlines Center that has been postponed.

The NHL is working to re-schedule those games against the Nashville Predators and Lightning.

The Mavericks also postponed their game that was scheduled for Wednesday at the AAC.

