NFL competition committee set to review plays like the one that injured Tony Pollard: report

The NFL competition committee is expected to take a closer look into plays that led to injuries in the last weekend divisional round of the playoffs.

One of the plays the committee will review is the "mechanics" of the tackle that injured Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard's ankle, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Officials will also examine the play in that led to Patrick Mahomes' high ankle sprain.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Jimmie Ward #1 of the San Francisco 49ers as he runs with the ball and gets injured during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Franci Expand

Pollard was grabbed from behind by San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward, who pulled the running down as he dropped his own body to the turf.

Under the NFL's current rules, Ward's tackle on Pollard is permitted.

Tony Pollard undergoes surgery on broken leg

As a result, Pollard's leg was stuck underneath. Tests later confirmed that Pollard had a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula. The Pro-Bowl running back underwent surgery earlier this week.

The report mentioned that plays are routinely reviewed by the league during the offseason.

Pollard is set to enter free agency this offseason.

