3 Dallas Cowboys added to Pro Bowl roster; Prescott, Martin opt out

Three more Dallas Cowboys were added to the NFC's Pro Bowl roster on Tuesday.

DE DeMarcus Lawrence, OG Tyler Smith and TE Jake Ferguson were added to the roster as replacements.

It is Lawrence's fourth Pro Bowl appearance, and it will be the first for Smith and Ferguson.

That makes 10 total Cowboys to get a Pro Bowl nod.

QB Dak Prescott and OG Zack Martin both opted out of taking part in Pro Bowl festivities.

The NFL said Prescott was excused due to the upcoming birth of his daughter.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will include several competitions, including a flag football game on Feb. 4.

The games will be held in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.