7 Dallas Cowboys named to 2024 Pro Bowl roster

Several Dallas Cowboys are being honored for a stellar season by being named to the Pro Bowl.

A total of 7 Cowboys players were selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl roster, including two first-time selections, corner DaRon Bland and kicker Brandon Aubrey.

The other Cowboys named to the elite team were QB Dak Prescott, guard Zack Martin, linebacker Micah Parsons, wideout CeeDee Lamb and punter Bryan Anger.

Dallas hopes the players will not actually participate in the Pro Bowl games.

The games, which are held in Orlando, are held the week before the Super Bowl, meaning players from competing teams won't make the trip.

The Pro Bowl has transformed into a series of contests, ending in a flag football game on Feb. 4.

Dallas can earn the two seed in the NFC with a win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Cowboys Pro Bowl Selections