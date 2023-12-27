Dallas Cowboys release linebacker Rashaan Evans one day after Frisco arrest

The Dallas Cowboys released LB Rashaan Evans on Wednesday, one day after he was arrested for marijuana possession in Frisco.

The Cowboys announced the release of the former first round pick on Wednesday.

Frisco police confirmed to FOX 4 that Evans was arrested on Tuesday for possession of 2 to 4 ounces of marijuana.

He played in nine games for the Cowboys in 2023, totaling 9 tackles.

The Cowboys signed Evans after he was released from the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Rashaan Evans #32 of the Dallas Cowboys drinks from a Gatorade water bottle prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Sloter Expand

Evans was drafted in the first round by the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

The linebacker spent 4 years with the Tennessee Titans and one year with Atlanta Falcons prior to this season.

The Cowboys activated OL Matt Waletzko to take Evans' spot on the roster.

"When you get down to this time of year, you start to project, particularly with young players, this is why you have to make tough decisions like this. So, this really stems from being healthy," said Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday. "We felt the depth with Wally would be beneficial."

The Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions on Saturday night.