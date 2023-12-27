Dallas Cowboys to face Detroit Lions Saturday night

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to avoid a third straight loss as they get ready to face one of the best teams in the league.

Dallas will host the 11-4 Detroit Lions on Saturday night.

The Cowboys are undefeated at home this season. But Detroit is 6-2 on the road.

The Lions have already clinched the NFC North Division title. But they hope to improve their playoff position with just two games to go.

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy knows his team will have its hands full.

"I think this will be our biggest challenge of the year. It’s my personal opinion. You know, some people differ as far as Philadelphia and the past games but just based off of what we’ve seen on video at the end of last weekend and yesterday, I think this is going to be a heck of a game," he said.

FOX 4’s Jeff Kolb had a conversation about the matchup against Detroit with Cowboys reporter Saad Yousuf from The Atlantic.

"When you look at the NFC, it’s really those top four teams and then it’s everybody else I think with San Francisco, Detroit, Dallas, and Philadelphia. And Philadelphia has fallen off quite a bit even with their win against the Giants this past weekend on Christmas. It didn’t quite feel the same," Yousuf said. "This is going to be a good test for the Dallas Cowboys because when they get to the playoffs, four of the top 10 teams in rushing this year are the NFC."

Yousuf said he’s more concerned about the team’s ability to stop Detroit’s rushing game than he is about the Cowboys’ offense.

"I’m not concerned. Let me add the caveat. I’m not concerned if they’re healthy because if Tyron Smith plays in that game, I do think they look different. I mean, CeeDee Lamb was heavily involved in the first two drives. He was involved again in the last two drives. I don’t know what happened in those middle two quarters the second and third quarters but there’s no secret that this offense runs through CeeDee Lamb. He cannot fade out of the game plan," he said. "Your best playmaker has to be a consistent part of the game, and CeeDee Lamb cannot go away for half of the game."

Smith did not practice Tuesday after missing the Cowboys’ Christmas Eve game in Miami with an injury.

Team owner Jerry Jones said he’s optimistic the offensive tackle will be able to return for Saturday’s game.