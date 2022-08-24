Dallas Cowboys keep Brett Maher as kicker, release Lirum Hajrullahu

article

The Dallas Cowboys appear to have a winner in the kicker competition.

The team is going with veteran Brett Maher. They released Lirum Hajrullahu as the team wrapped up training camp in Frisco.

Fans at open practices got to see the stars but quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb are not expected to play in Friday’s final preseason game against Seattle.

"I think today we put in great work on both sides of the ball. Very competitive, maybe from a focus standpoint and maybe just being able to focus on football. At home there's a lot more distractions so I understand it," said linebacker Micah Parsons.

"I trust our practice environment. I mean, in hindsight, I won't leave Oxnard until we have to next year. You know I'd consider staying there this week if it works out. I just think our practice environment in Oxnard, man I've just been so pleased with it," Coach Mike McCarthy added.

The Cowboys have another public practice starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at The Star in Frisco.