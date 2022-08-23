Dallas Cowboys open practices to fans at The Star in Frisco

article

Dallas Cowboys fans have their first chance to see the team in action in person Tuesday night. It’s an open practice days after an exciting preseason win.

The team will welcome fans to The Star in Frisco for open practices Tuesday and Wednesday as part of "Cowboys Night."

There will also be lots of festivities before the practice, which starts at 6 p.m. The public is invited to show up as early as 4 p.m.

The Cowboys are getting ready for Friday’s preseason game against Seattle at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott gets plenty of work during joint practices with Chargers

Former Cowboy and Hall of Famer Drew Pearson had high praise this week for the newest No. 88 – Ceedee Lamb.

"Recognizing that defenses had the whole off season to study him and watch his moves and try to do things to take him away. If he can make sure he doesn’t fall into that hole and continue to improve, he’ll lead that receiving corps," Pearson said.

Dallas beat the Chargers in Los Angeles Saturday thanks to two return touchdowns by former TCU star and USFL most valuable player Kavonte Turpin.

Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers

Team owner Jerry Jones said he was not surprised by that performance and said fans can expect to see more of Turpin on offense.

"He expects to be able to make plays like that," Jones said. "That’s consistent with what he’s been doing with his work and effort in practice. I think we’re gonna see more of him. We’re gonna see more of him not just on special teams but also on the offensive side of the ball."

The Cowboys and other NFL teams have to cut their roster down to 80 players by the end of the day.

The team’s first game of the season is on Sept. 11. It’s a Sunday night game at home against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.