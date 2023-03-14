Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys agree to 3-year deal with S Donovan Wilson

Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 11: Safety Donovan Wilson #6 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

With the start of free agency just a day away the Dallas Cowboys have resigned starting safety Donovan Wilson.

Wilson has signed a 3-year, $24 million deal to stay with the Cowboys, according to a release from the team.

Wilson, who turned 27 on Tuesday, had a career year in 2022.

READ MORE: Report: Cowboys restructure Prescott, Martin contracts, create $30M in cap room

The former sixth-round pick finished the season with 101 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles for Dallas.

Wilson was one of several Cowboys whose contract expired after the 2022 season.

