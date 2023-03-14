Dallas Cowboys agree to 3-year deal with S Donovan Wilson

article

With the start of free agency just a day away the Dallas Cowboys have resigned starting safety Donovan Wilson.

Wilson has signed a 3-year, $24 million deal to stay with the Cowboys, according to a release from the team.

Wilson, who turned 27 on Tuesday, had a career year in 2022.

The former sixth-round pick finished the season with 101 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles for Dallas.

Wilson was one of several Cowboys whose contract expired after the 2022 season.

TE Dalton Schultz and LB Leighton Vander Esch are among the players who may test free agency.