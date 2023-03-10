Report: Cowboys restructure Prescott, Martin contracts, create $30M in cap room

With NFL free agency opening next week the Dallas Cowboys made some moved to open up some cap room.

ESPN's Field Yates reported that the Cowboys restructured the contracts of QB Dak Prescott and RG Zack Martin to create nearly $30 million in cap space for 2023.

The restructuring doesn't mean Martin and Prescott will get paid less.

Restructuring a deal in the NFL usually means converting part of a player's base salary into a signing bonus which allows a team to spread out the cap hit over a few years.

Teams can start negotiating with free agents Monday at 11 a.m. central, new deals can be officially announced when the league year officially begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Cowboys have been connected to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for months.

OBJ reportedly is holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona.