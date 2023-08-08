Dallas Cowboys rookie RB Deuce Vaughn impressing coaches at camp

The Dallas Cowboys open the preseason in Arlington on Saturday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars and a group that many people will be watching is the running backs.

Tony Pollard, who will be the Cowboys featured back this season, did not practice on Tuesday due to a personal matter.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said Pollard is expected back in Oxnard Tuesday night.

One of the options to be Pollard's backup is Ronald Jones.

The veteran also did not practice as he recovers from a groin injury.

He will likely miss Saturday's preseason game. Jones will also miss the first two games of the season due to a suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policies.

That means big opportunity for the smallest player on the roster.

Deuce Vaughn, a 6th round pick and former Kansas State Wildcat, has made quite the impression on the coaching staff.

Vaughn, who is only listed at 5'5", can seriously play.

"I think Deuce has had a really good camp. His work yesterday was off the charts," said McCarthy.

The Cowboys coaches say that Vaughn's versatility to play special teams and offense is a huge asset.

McCarthy says he's also shown some decent ability at pass blocking, despite his size.

"We all smile when he does pass protect because, you talk about the instincts, awareness and most importantly the footwork to get yourself in position, he has that," said McCarthy. "I've been very impressed."

McCarthy went on the say Vaughn is pro-ready and has no concerns about him at the pro level.

Vaughn, the son of Cowboys scout Chris Vaughn, will have a chance to showcase his skills on Saturday.

The running back has played twice at AT&T Stadium when he was at Kansas State.

Vaughn says it is his favorite venue from his college days.

The Cowboys and Jaguars kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday.