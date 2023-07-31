Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys RB Ronald Jones suspended after violating PED policy

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended by the NFL after violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Jones, who attended McKinney North High School, will be suspended for the first two games of the season for the violation.

Jones signed with the Cowboys this offseason after winning a Super Bowl last season with the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup.

A release from the NFL did not go into detail about the substance for which Jones tested positive.

Jones is allowed to continue working out with the team and play in preseason games.

He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys' roster after the Week 2 game against the New York Jets.

Jones is currently fighting for a roster spot behind starter Tony Pollard. Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and rookie Deuce Vaughn are the other running backs on the roster.

Free agents Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook have both been rumored to have interest from the Cowboys.