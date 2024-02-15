Dallas Cowboys new defensive coordinator says he won't make big changes

The Cowboys’ newest assistant coach said he’s not looking to make huge changes to help the team get back to the Super Bowl.

The team officially introduced Mike Zimmer as its defensive coordinator on Wednesday.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys News

Coach Mike Zimmer talks to reporters after being introduced on Wednesday.

Zimmer returns to Dallas where he spent 12 years on the coaching staff dating back to the mid-1990s.

He said he understands the frustration that followed last month’s embarrassing playoff loss to Green Bay.

But Zimmer said the Cowboys already have the tools on defense to be successful.

"We want to take the good things that they’ve done and maybe add a few more other things that we’ve done good in the past," he said. "We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here. I mean, they’ve been pretty good, you know. I know there’s been some situations where things haven’t happened. But that happens in coaching, you know. That happens a lot."

Related article

Zimmer said he’s had other opportunities to return to the NFL since the Minnesota Vikings fired him after the 2021 season.

But he chose Dallas because he knows and trusts owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy.