Dallas Cowboys cut ties with 6 coaches, 2 others considering new jobs

Several Dallas Cowboys assistant coaches will not be back next season.

The team said assistant head coach Rob Davis, running back coach Skip Peete, offensive line coach Joe Philbin, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett, defensive consultant George Edwards, and Kyle Valero, who provides quality control analytics, are not getting new contracts.

"We thank these men for their hard work, dedication, and contributions to the Cowboys. Each of them represented our team and organization at a high, professional level with class and commitment to making our team better, said head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy said letting fellow coaches go is one of the hard parts of the business.

"These were difficult decisions to make because of the great respect I have for each of them as a coach and person of character, combined with the experiences we’ve all gone through together," he said.

Also, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn had a second interview with the Denver Broncos on Wednesday for their head coaching job.

Quinn is will interview for a second time with the Indianapolis Colts, and the Arizona Cardinals are also interested in him.

And offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had an interview this week for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job.