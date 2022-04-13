Dallas Cowboys become 1st NFL team to have sponsorship with crypto company
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Cowboys are getting into cryptocurrency.
Jerry Jones and the team announced a partnership Wednesday with blockchain.com.
It's a company that provides access to cryptocurrency transactions.
"When I had a chance to really delve into the kind of future you have with the digital world, I wanted the Dallas Cowboys to be a future part of that in any way we could," Jones said.
The Cowboys are the first team in the NFL to create a sponsorship with a crypto company.
New NFL rules allow teams to sign deals like this, but without promoting specific cryptocurrencies.
Blockchain.com said it has 80 million customers worldwide.
