Dallas Cowboys become 1st NFL team to have sponsorship with crypto company

The Dallas Cowboys are getting into cryptocurrency.

Jerry Jones and the team announced a partnership Wednesday with blockchain.com.

It's a company that provides access to cryptocurrency transactions.

"When I had a chance to really delve into the kind of future you have with the digital world, I wanted the Dallas Cowboys to be a future part of that in any way we could," Jones said.

The Cowboys are the first team in the NFL to create a sponsorship with a crypto company.

New NFL rules allow teams to sign deals like this, but without promoting specific cryptocurrencies.

Blockchain.com said it has 80 million customers worldwide.

