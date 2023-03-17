Dak Prescott on Ezekiel Elliott's release: 'I'm hurt'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shared his thoughts about losing one of his best friends and teammates after the Cowboys cut running back Ezekiel Elliott earlier this week.

Prescott and Elliott were both a part of the Cowboys 2016 draft, kicking off what some called the ‘214’ Era.

Speaking Thursday, Prescott said he did not see the move to cut Zeke coming.

"It's tough," Prescott said. "Being able to start this NFL career and share so many memories and grow up as men with this organization. I really can't imagine taking the field without him."

Dak said just a couple of months ago that Elliott was a huge part of the Dallas locker room.

He called Elliott a guy that everyone could feed off of, with his ability to keep things light and then lock in when needed.

Prescott said this one hurts.

"I don't know if it has completely hit me yet. I've talked to him. I'm hurt. I'm sure he is, but it is more important for me just to be able to support him," he said. "Love that guy. Proud of him. Number one supporter of him no matter what."

Prescott said he understands that it is a part of the business.

Elliott is coming off of his worst season as a pro, with career lows in yards per game and yards per carry.