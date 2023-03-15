Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott's release: 'Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise'

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the decision to release running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday was not an easy one.

Jones released a lengthy statement about the Cowboys and Elliott parting ways, in which he says the agreement to release the running back was mutual.

"Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way. He has been a consummate professional and leader that set a tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it. His commitment and passion for winning is selfless, and the accountability he brings everyday earned the respect of our coaches, his teammates and our entire organization. He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on, and we’re a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike. That carried over into our community as well, with Zeke’s generosity and spirit about giving and caring for others.



We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well. This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team. Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made. For the franchise. For me personally. For players too. We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and a player. That will never change."

Jones has been one of Elliott's biggest defenders since he was selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft for the Cowboys.

Elliott will now become a free agent.