Cowboys owner wants more fans at home games

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hopes to have even more fans attend games at AT&T Stadium soon.

There were more than 31,000 fans at the Cowboys’ last home game against Pittsburgh. That is more than any other sporting event since the pandemic began.

But the stadium can hold about 80,000 people during normal times and Jones thinks it’s big enough to safely seat more than 31,000.

Some teams like the Eagles and the Ravens are shutting down fan attendance because of rising COVID-19 cases.

On his radio show on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he is comfortable with his team’s approach.

"I'm very proud of the fact we do it safely, do it smartly. Our fans are very helpful to say the very least and I continue to have a progressive approach to having fans out there. That's not being insensitive to the fact that we've got a COVID outbreak and some people say maybe it is. No not when you're doing it as safe as we are and not when you're having the results we're having. Literally, we've had no one report they've had any contact and had any contact with COVID from coming to our football games, no one,” he said.

The Cowboys’ next home game is on Thanksgiving day against Washington.

They will play in Minnesota Sunday afternoon on FOX 4. The Vikings do not allow fans to attend their games.