The Texas Rangers could be taking home even more trophies this season.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien were named as finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America AL MVP Award.

Seager and Semien will go up against the Angels' Shohei Ohtani for the award.

Seager posted a .327 average, hitting 33 homers and driving in 96 runs in 2023. He also led the MLB in doubles with 42. Injuries could be a mark against Seager, he only played 119 games this season.

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 31: Corey Seager #5 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with teammate Marcus Semien #2 after hitting a two-run home run in the second inning during Game 4 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks

Semien, on the other hand, played all 162 games for Texas. The Rangers' second baseman led the league in plate appearances, at-bats, runs and hits. Semien hit .276 with 29 homers and 100 RBI.

Ohtani led the league with 44 homers, and also finished on top in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and total bases.

In addition to his work at the plate, Ohtani also pitched for the Angels. He went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA before tearing his UCL.

Seager and Semien's postseason success will not factor into the decision.

MVP ballots are filled out prior to the playoffs.

The MVP award winner will be announced on Thursday Nov. 16.

Seager and Semien were signed to the Rangers during the same offseason in 2021, marking a $500 million investment that many credit for turning the team around.

Both were named to the All-Star team this year.

Seager won the World Series MVP award.

Texas has never had two players finish in the top three for AL MVP voting.

The last Rangers player to win the award was outfielder Josh Hamilton in 2010.

No Texas player has been a finalist for a BBWAA award since Yu Darvish finished second in Cy Young voting in 2013.

Seager and Semien have both previously been named finalists for the MVP Award, but neither has won.