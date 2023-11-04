Corey Seager, Josh Jung sign autographs for fans on Saturday; more players to sign autographs Sunday

Celebrations didn’t stop after Friday’s parade for the Texas Rangers’ World Series win, as a couple Rangers players sign autographs for fans Saturday.

Fans were wrapped around a shopping center in Mesquite Saturday for a chance to meet and get an autograph from World Series MVP Corey Seager at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

"It’s been huge. Just coming out winning every single road postseason game. It’s just been crazy for everybody here," fan Matias Silva said.

Some fans, like Daniel Martinez, started camping out Friday evening to get the first place in line.

"It’s been a wonderful roller coaster ride. Ups, downs. Personally, the Astros series. That was tough. That was good baseball right there," he said.

Seager signed at least 600 autographs for fans, while about 900 people showed up to wait in line.

"It’s been my dream because, when I was born, I wanted to see this team win," Victor Acuna III said.

Saturday's autograph signing capped off several days of celebrations, including Friday’s parade in Arlington, where more the half a million fans came out to cheer the team's first ever World Series win.

"I couldn’t believe it. It feels unreal," fan Joy Stanley said.

Seager was about his mic-drop moment at the parade when he said, "Everybody was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn't win the World Series. I guess we'll never know." A similar remark made by Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

"It was just fun, right? Just an in the moment kind of thing that we use as motivation. So it was a nice kind of fun thing to do at a parade to kind of rile everybody up," he explained.

Dick’s Sporting Goods in Arlington also had an autograph signing, and this one featured All Star third baseman Josh Jung.

Steve Stanley brought his four daughters to get an autograph.

"I absolutely cried. I was just overcome. I’ve been a Rangers fan since 1972 at the old Turnpike Stadium, when I was little with my dad," Stanley said.

"Here we are, my first full season, winning the world championships. I mean, didn’t think it would go this way, but it’s really special," Jung said.

Jung credits the team’s camaraderie with helping get the World Series win.

"The brotherhood we have in that locker room is what really set us apart, I think," he said.

A couple more players will be signing autographs on Sunday.

ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia will be at the Arlington Academy Sports + Outdoors on West Arbrook Boulevard from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Evan Carter will be at the Euless Dicks Sporting Goods on Rio Grande Boulevard from 1 to 2:30 p.m.