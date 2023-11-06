Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy named finalist for AL Manager of the Year

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy could soon have another award to put with his four World Series trophies.

Bochy was named a finalist for the Baseball Writers' Association of America Manager of the Year.

Bochy goes up against two of the managers of the team that the Rangers beat in the playoffs for the award: Kevin Cash of the Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Hyde of the Baltimore Orioles.

Bochy's playoff success won't help him in this award showdown.

Ballots are submitted prior to the beginning of the postseason.

The Rangers beat all expectations to go 90-72 this year.

Cash's Rays were 99-63 and Hyde's Orioles had the best regular season record in the AL at 101-61.

Bochy won the 1996 NL Manager of the Year Award with the Padres.

With a win, the 68-year-old Bochy would be the fourth-oldest person to do so since the award was first given in 1983.

Bochy retired from managing in 2019, but was convinced by Rangers General Manager Chris Young to return to the bench.

The Rangers' skipper said during the victory parade that he wants to go back for another championship.