3 Texas Rangers win Rawlings Gold Glove Award

The Texas Rangers had three players who won Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.

Catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, and right fielder Adolis García were the Rangers who won the award.

All three were first-time winners.

Toronto, Texas and the Chicago Cubs tied for the high among clubs with three winners each, Rawlings announced Sunday.

Voting was conducted among managers and up to six coaches from each team, who can't select players on their own club. Since 2013, voting has been factored with a Society for American Baseball Research defensive index, which comprises about 25% of the total.

The Associated Press contributed to this report