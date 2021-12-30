Another Dallas Stars game postponed due to COVID-19

article

The Dallas Stars have had another game postponed because of COVID-19 related issues.

The Stars vs. Arizona Coyotes game scheduled for January 2 has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases among Stars players.

The team currently has 11 players and three staff members in COVID-19 protocol.

It's unclear when the postponed games will be rescheduled for.

