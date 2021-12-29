3 more Dallas Stars players placed in COVID-19 protocol, along with staff member

article

The Dallas Stars are scheduled to play Sunday night, but the game being played is looking less and less likely after three more players and one staff member were placed on the COVID list.

Captain Jamie Benn, Luke Glendening, and Ryan Suter were the new players added to the list, bringing the team’s total to 11 players and three staff members.

The Stars already had two games that were scheduled for this week be canceled due to COVID-19.

