Adrian Beltre on Hall of Fame: 'I'm blown away'

Texas Rangers legend Adrian Beltre says it hasn't sunk in that he's a Hall of Famer.

"I knew that I had a chance to get in the first ballot, I did not expect this," he told reporters in Arlington on Wednesday.

Beltre is the just the 60th player ever to become a first-ballot Hall of Famer, with over 95 percent of voters choosing to put the Rangers' former third baseman in on his first try.

That's the same percentage as Babe Ruth received.

"My name is going to be called next to Willie Mays, Ken Griffey, Pudge Rodriguez, Pedro Martinez, you know, it blows my mind," Beltre said. "There's nothing higher than that. I'm honored. I'm humbled, because I don't see myself like those guys."

13 of Beltre's former Rangers teammates showed up to the news conference to celebrate the moment with him.

In the wake of his humbleness, they added context to how truly great his career was.

"I played with him for eight years, so I knew back then that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame. I think he's being too humble right now," said Elvis Andrus.

"He was such an intelligent player. One of the smartest players I ever played with. It didn't take me long to realize that," said Michael Young.

Beltre retired in 2018 after 21 seasons, with a no doubt Hall of Fame resume, but Beltre had only made one All-Star game in 13 seasons before coming to Texas after signing a 6-year, $96 million deal that drew criticism from some for being an overpay.

All Beltre did was take his career to a new level.

"It was more of I don't have to be the guy, just be one of them," Beltre said.

The righty also said the welcoming left field porch at The Ballpark in Arlington helped his numbers compared to Los Angeles, Seattle and Boston.

"I had more experience. I had better hitting coaches and I learned things in my swing that it took me a little longer to learn," Beltre said.

It was in a Rangers uniform that Beltre earned three more All-Star appearances, three of his five Gold Gloves and four of his six finishes inside of the top 10 of MVP voting.

In eight years, he led the Rangers to four playoff appearances.

The next big question: will Adrian go into the Hall with a Rangers cap on his plaque?

The answer did not come on Wednesday.

"I want to know too," he said. "I can't say anything. The Hall of Fame is supposed to announce that."

The team a player goes into the Hall of Fame with is not completely the player's decision, the Hall has input.

Beltre spent 8 seasons in Texas, one more than his run as a Los Angeles Dodger.

Right after the news conference, Beltre and his family took Rangers' owner Ray Davis' plane to Cooperstown.

He will have another news conference at the Hall of Fame Thursday.