Adrian Beltre elected to Hall of Fame, to Rangers fans he was more than just a great player

Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre joined an elite club on Tuesday: the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Beltre was a great player, but the third baseman became a fan favorite for more than just his play on the field.

The Dominican-born star played the sport with more joy than just about anyone else in the sport.

Rangers fans fondly remember Beltre moving the on-deck circle, pointing to umps himself when he checked his swing, hitting bombs from one knee, the playful fights with shortstop Elvis Andrus and rival pitcher Felix Hernandez and his hatred for having his head touched.

Adrian Beltre #29 of the Texas Rangers makes a play for an out at first in the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

That's not to understate his ability as a player.

In his 21-year career, Beltre compiled 3,166 career hits, 477 homers, five Gold Gloves and four Silver Slugger Awards.

While Texas fans fondly remember his time with the Rangers, he didn't come to Arlington until he was 32 years old.

Beltre came to the Rangers in free agency the season after their magical run to the World Series in 2010. The third baseman was controversially replacing franchise stalwart Michael Young at the hot corner.

It didn't take long for fans to fall in love with Beltre as a player and person. He was named to the All-Star team, won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award as he helped lead the Rangers back to the World Series in 2011. He stayed in a Texas uniform until he retired after the 2018 season.

His ability at the plate and in the field make him one of the best third baseman in MLB history.

Baseball writers agreed. Beltre was a near unanimous selection for the Hall, earning 95.1% of the vote, well above the 75 percent required to make the Hall of Fame.

Beltre also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox, but all signs point to him going into Cooperstown with a "T" on his cap.

Beltre was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2021.

Rangers legend Adrián Beltré throws out the first pitch prior to Game 2 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

He returned to Arlington to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Game Two of the World Series this year.

Beltre was elected to the Hall in his first year of eligibility. He joins Nolan Ryan and Ivan Rodriguez as the only Rangers to go in on the first ballot.

Beltre will be joined by catcher Joe Mauer and first baseman Todd Helton in the 2024 class.

Manager Jim Leyland was previously announced as a member of the class.

The Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony on July 21.