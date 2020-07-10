Avocados From Peru - The Summer Avocado

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

The summer avocado - Avocados From Peru - has arrived. Peruvian Hass avocados are unique. Did you know, color is not an indication of ripeness?

When choosing your avocado, gently press the narrow top to feel for ripeness. Did you also know avocados are the No. 1 Superfood in the US?

Avocados from Peru are a perfect fit for all your summer recipes and activities. They contain more than 20 vitamins and minerals as well as healthy mono and polysaturated fats.

Plus, they taste great too. Discover the many ways to enjoy avocados in our new e-cookbook book, Avocados in Bloom.

From classic favorites like avocado toast to fun new takes like avocado pancakes and avo mousse - Avocados from Peru show you new ways to enjoy the summer avocado.

Visit avocadosfromfperu.com or take a picture of the QR code to download Avocados in Bloom for free.

Caprese Tuna Meatballs

At first, tuna and avocado might sound a little odd, but give it a try, you’ll be pleasantly surprised! This is a hearty and economical dinner that everyone loves.

Makes : 10 meatballs

Ingredients :

1 ball of buffalo mozzarella (± 9 oz.)

A handful of fresh basil

Zest of ½ lemon

For the tuna meatballs :

1 avocado, pit and skin removed, mashed

2 5-oz. cans of tuna

1 free-range egg

¼ cup bread crumbs

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. dried Italian herbs

1 tsp. chili flakes

Extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt and pepper

For the tomato sauce :

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

2 tbsp. dried Italian herbs

2 cups tomato puree

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Extra-virgin olive oil

Method :

1. Combine all the ingredients for the tuna balls bar the oil in a large bowl. Season to taste.

2. Roll the tuna mix into 10 equally sized balls, cover them and refrigerate for ±30 minutes.

3. To make the tomato sauce: sauté the chopped onions over medium heat until soft, then add the garlic and cook for a further 1–2 minutes. Add the Italian herbs, passata and balsamic vinegar. Bring to a boil and simmer for ±15 minutes on a low heat. Season to taste.

4. Fry the tuna balls in a non-stick pan over medium heat with some olive oil until golden brown and crisp, turning them regularly. Serve in a beautiful dish or bowl (I use my grandmother’s vintage bowl). Pour the sauce in the bowl, add the hot tuna balls and place the whole buffalo mozzarella in the middle. Drizzle with olive oil and top with the extra lemon zest and basil leaves.

No Mayo Potato Salad

The perfect dish to bring to a barbecue or potluck, because the simple truth is that everyone loves potato salad. This twist here is that I’ve used velvety avocado instead of mayonnaise. So everyone can eat some, even vegans. It’s just as creamy and light as the classic dish, but even more delicious.

Ingredients :

1 lb. 2 oz. new potatoes

2 spring onions, chopped

1 tbsp. freshly chopped celery

2 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

Sea salt and pepper

To serve (optional) : greens, chili flakes, 1 avocado rose from ¼ avocado (see p.11), smoked paprika

Avonaise ingredients :

1 avocado, pit and skin removed

4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. sushi vinegar

2 tsp. yellow mustard

Optional (as seen on the photo) : 1 avocado rose from ½ avocado

Method :

1. Combine all ingredients for the avonaise in a small bowl and mix together with a hand blender until smooth. Season to taste. If you don’t have a blender, you can use a whisk but it will take a little longer. Mash the avocado beforehand until smooth before whisking.

2. Stir the avonaise together with the potatoes, scallions, celery, and parsley. Season to taste.

3. If using, serve with greens, chili flakes, smoked paprika and an avocado rose.

Zucchini Crisps with Avoioli

Kids love these oven-baked treats and so do their parents! If you find the zucchini batter is a bit too lumpy, whizz it silky smooth with a hand blender. Enlist your children to cook this recipe with you: mine love to help and it makes then even more excited to eat the final product.

Serves : 1

Ingredients :

1 small zucchini courgette (± 9 oz )

Sea salt and pepper

For the batter :

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened almond milk

1 free-range egg

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

For the avoioli :

1 small head of garlic

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 avocado, pit and skin removed

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Sea salt and pepper

Equipment needed :

Foil

Box grater or mandoline slicer

Roasting sheet

Parchment paper

Method :

1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC/ 400ºF/gas mark 6.

2. Slice off the top of the garlic bulb (the pointy end), and drizzle 1 tbsp. olive oil into the cloves. Wrap it up in kitchen foil and roast it in the oven for ±30 minutes until soft.

3. In the meantime, combine all the ingredients together for the batter and set aside to rest. If you have any lumps in the batter, use a hand blender to make it super smooth.

4. Wash the zucchini and, using the grater or mandoline slicer, slice it horizontally into super thin slices.

5. Line a large baking tray (or two small ones) with baking paper. Dip each slice of zucchini in the batter so it’s fully coated and place them onto the baking tray.

6. Turn the oven down to 200ºC/ 350ºF/gas mark 4 and bake the zucchini until golden brown and crispy, ±30 minutes.

7. While the zucchini crisps are baking, make the avoiol. Squeeze the bottom of each roasted garlic clove to push it out of its skin into a bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and mash them together with a fork until smooth. Season to taste.

8. Make sure the zucchini crisps have cooled, then serve with the avoioli.

Portobello Burger ‘Bar’ with Guacamole and Curried Mayo

This DIY bar allows guests to customize their burgers with their favorite toppings—no two burgers are alike! You can also use store-bought burger patties if you wish. Make the Pom Pom guacamole (see p.36)—one serving should be enough for this recipe.

Makes : 6 burgers

Ingredients :

6 portobello mushrooms

6 burger buns

1 serving of guacamole

6 avocado roses

For the curried mayonnaise :

1 tbsp. yellow curry paste

3 tbsp. soy sauce

6 tbsp. sunflower oil

3– 4 tbsp. mayonnaise

Method :

1. Preheat oven to 200°C/ 400°F/gas mark 6.

2. Whisk together the curry paste, soy sauce and sunflower oil in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Coat the mushrooms in the marinade, using a brush if you have one. Cover and set aside to rest for 15 minutes.

3. Grill the mushrooms in a grill pan until golden brown, turning them regularly. Then bake them in the oven, in an ovenproof grill pan or on a lined baking tray, for 15 minutes until soft, turning them a few times during cooking.

4. While the mushrooms are baking, toast the buns and stir the curry paste, 2 tbsp. boiling water and the sunflower oil into the mayonnaise in a small bowl.

5. If using, turn the avocados into avocado roses.

6. Arrange the mushrooms, guacamole, curried mayonnaise and buns, along with the avocado roses if you’re using them, on a counter or table to make your own DIY Portobello Burger Bar, as seen in the photo.

Pulled BBQ Chicken Tacos

This recipe makes it seem like you’ve been slow-cooking chicken over a barbecue all day—but actually it’s quick and easy to make. With avonaise and yellow tomato salsa, the summery flavors are great even on rainy days.

Ingredients :

2 white onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

½ red chili, chopped (more if you like it spicy)

1 tbsp. paprika

1 tbsp. Ground cumin

1 tsp. fennel seeds, crushed

2 chicken breasts (10–12 oz. in total)

2/3 cup of your favorite homemade or store-bought barbecue sauce

Avonaise (see p.61)

Optional : Grilled baby corn

For the yellow salsa :

9 oz. yellow tomatoes

1 jalapeño pepper, chopped

1 white onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, grated

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 bunch of fresh cilantro, leaves and stalks, roughly chopped, with extra for garnish

Sea salt and pepper

Equipment needed : Food processor or blender (optional)

Method :

1. To make the yellow salsa, add all the ingredients together into a food processor and pulse until the ingredients are thoroughly mixed but the salsa is still chunky. Season to taste and refrigerate for an hour or more to let the flavors develop. If you don’t have a food processor or blender, you can chop these ingredients finely by hand.

2. Heat a big cast iron or heavy-bottomed pan with a big glug of olive oil. Add the chopped onions, garlic and chili, and sauté for 5 minutes until tender. Add the paprika, cumin and crushed fennel seeds and let it simmer for 10 minutes until the onions are completely soft.

3. Add the chicken to the pan and pour over the barbecue sauce, ensuring the breasts are completely covered. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat. Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer for 20 minutes, stirring it occasionally as well as turning the chicken breasts over a couple of times, until it’s completely cooked.

4. In the meanwhile, make the avonaise by blending all of the ingredients together in a bowl with a hand blender until everything is thoroughly combined. Season to taste. If you don’t have a blender, you can use a whisk but it will take a little longer. Mash the avocado beforehand until smooth before whisking.

5. Remove the chicken from the pan and shred it into small pieces using two forks. Return to the pan with the sauce and stir well.

6. You can heat tacos two ways: on a plate in the microwave or wrapped in foil and placed under the grill. To serve, spoon the pulled chicken into the tacos, and top with the yellow salsa, avonaise, fresh cilantro and, if using, grilled baby corn.

Chocolate Mousse

Understandably the darling of health circles, this dessert is creamy and luscious while also being full of healthy nutrients and low in refined sugar. You won’t be able to get enough!

Serves : 4 (or 6 smaller portions)

Ingredients :

2 oz. dark chocolate, roughly chopped

2 avocados, pits and skins removed

½ cup cocoa powder (+ extra for dusting)

2 tsp. vanilla extract ¼ cup maple syrup Pinch of sea salt

Equipment needed : Food processor or hand whisk

Method :

1. To melt the chopped chocolate in a bain-marie, put the chocolate in a small bowl and place the bowl over a saucepan of hot water ensuring that the bottom of the bowl doesn’t touch the water. Simmer the water on a low heat while stirring the chocolate until it’s melted and smooth.

2. Blend the melted chocolate with the rest of the ingredients together in a food processor until super smooth, or alternatively use a hand whisk (this will take a bit longer and make sure you mash your avocado first!). Spoon the mousse into 4 or 6 serving glasses or little bowls, then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. I recommend martini glasses for an impressive presentation. To serve, use a small sieve to dust some cocoa powder over the top of the mousse.

Avocado Chimichurri served with Grilled Steak

Chimichurri is an Argentinian fresh herb sauce with a zesty flavor that perfectly complements grilled meat. I recommend buying good-quality beef as it has an unparalleled depth of flavor. This steak can be served as a main course with a fresh green salad, French fries or grilled vegetables. It also is a crowd-pleasing starter and looks impressive served up straight in the skillet.

Serves : 4

Ingredients :

For the chimichurri :

1 avocado, pit and skin removed, cut into small cubes

4 tbsp. red wine vinegar

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, grated

1 handful fresh mint, chopped

1 handful fresh cilantro, chopped

1 handful fresh parsley, chopped

½ red chili pepper, finely chopped

1 tbsp. dried Italian herbs (must include oregano)

Sea salt and pepper to taste

For the grilled steak :

± 1 lb. premium steak

Sea salt and pepper

Method :

1. Mix all the ingredients for the chimichurri together in a small bowl and combine well. Season to taste. Add more spice, garlic or herbs to your liking.

2. Cook the steak to your liking. Cut the grilled steak in thin slices and season to taste. Serve on a plate (or as seen on the photo directly in the pan), with the fresh chimichurri and some extra sprigs of coriander.

3. This steak can also be served as a main course with a fresh green salad, French fries or grilled vegetables

Salmon Skewers with Italian Herbs, Served on an Avocado Plate

What if you could eat your dinner plate? In this simple recipe, I play around with the design of dinner and incorporate the plate into a beautiful composition, decorated with cress and my favorite garnishes. Salmon and avocado are best friends so adding freshly grilled skewers makes perfect sense.

Makes : 4 skewers and/or 1 avocado plate

Ingredients :

1 avocado, pit and skin removed

14 oz. fresh (skinless) salmon fillets, for 4 pieces in total

To serve (optional) : Sprouts or greens

Ingredients for the Italian rub :

1 tbsp. Italian herbs

1 tsp. smoked paprika powder

1 tsp chili flakes

1 tsp. brown sugar

Pinch of sea salt

Equipment needed : 4 kebab or barbecue skewers

Method :

1. Combine all ingredients together for the Italian rub. Cut the salmon into 4 pieces and coat all sides in the rub. Thread each piece of salmon onto a skewer so you have 4 skewers in total.

2. Cut the avocado in half and remove the pit and skin, then thinly cut the avocados into slices ensuring to keep them in one piece. Put the avocado halves on a nice plate that you’ll use to serve the dish. Press down slowly on the avocado halves to create a concertina effect and set them in the shape of the plate.

3. Grill the salmon skewers on a BBQ or in a hot grill pan until cooked, 10–12 minutes should be enough but check the salmon is cooked to your preference.

4. Serve the salmon skewers on top of the avocado. Decorate the plate with the beansprouts or cress if using.

Extra serving tip : Serve the salmon skewers on a guacamole taco plate. Grill 4 small flour tortillas in a grill pan or on a barbecue, add chili flakes, lime zest, chopped coriander, avocado slices, finely chopped red onion, cress, paprika (or chili) powder, lime juice and salt to taste.

Super Easy Salad

This heavenly, summery salad makes two sides or one main. Have it for lunch with a wedge of fresh sourdough bread. For something more substantial, I would recommend adding goat cheese. One of the avocados in the recipe is set aside for a decorative avocado rose and fan. If you’re dining alone, you can skip straight to step 2.

Serves : 1–2

Ingredients :

1 or 2 avocados

3.5 oz. mixed salad leaves

A handful of walnuts Dukkah to taste Balsamic reduction Extra-virgin olive oil

Optional: Fresh soft goats cheese

Method :

1. Toss the mixed leaves, walnuts and dukkah together in a bowl, then divide onto 2 serving plates.

2. As pictured, fill one avocado half with the balsamic reduction and the other with olive oil. Decorate the avocado bowls with dukkah, walnuts, chilli flakes and cress. If using, add soft goats cheese and serve with fresh bread or as a side dish.

The Shakshuk-A-vocado

Shakshuka is a North African dish of eggs poached in a spicy, garlicky, tomato broth. Delicious at any time of day, I make a dinner out this recipe by adding soft, cubed aubergine and crumbled feta cheese. With the eggs nestled in avocado roses, this is a stunning, colorful dish you can serve straight from the skillet.

Serves : 2

Ingredients :

2 eggplants, cut into 1/2 inch cubes

2 red onions, finely diced

4 garlic cloves, grated

1 tbsp. ras el hanout, or more to taste

1/2 tsp. chili flakes (1 tsp. if you like it spicy)

1 bunch of fresh cilantro, leaves and stalks, roughly chopped

1 15-oz. can of whole peeled tomatoes (+ ½ can’s worth of water)

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

1 avocado

2 small free-range eggs

3.5 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

1 tsp. Fresh ginger, peeled and grated

Zest of ½ lemon

Olive oil for frying

Optional : 1 jalapeño pepper, sliced

To serve (optional) : Siracha sauce, pita bread, or homemade naan

Method :

1. Heat a medium-sized pan or skillet and add a generous glug of olive oil.

2. Add the cubed eggplant and cook over medium heat for 5–10 minutes, until soft and golden brown. Remove from pan.

3. Add some more oil to the pan and sauté the red onion until soft and translucent. Add the garlic and cook for a further 2 minutes. Add the ras el hanout and chilli flakes and stir to combine everything together.

4. Add the eggplant back to the pan along with the cilantro stalks (reserve the leaves for later) and fry it for 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes, ½ tin of water and balsamic vinegar. Bring it to a boil, then immediately reduce the heat and let it simmer for ±30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the shakshuka sauce has the consistency of a pasta sauce.

5. Meanwhile, cut the avocado in half, remove the pit and the skin. Turn them into 2 roses, leaving a big hole in the middle in which you can fit the eggs.

6. Carefully place the avocado roses in the shakshuka sauce, making sure they touch or nearly touch the bottom of the pan. Crack an egg into each one and cook to your desired firmness (up to 10 minutes for hard yolk, 6 for a softer-set one).

7. While the eggs cook, combine the crumbled feta, grated ginger and lemon zest. Scatter the mixture over the shakshuka along with the chopped cilantro leaves, the slices of jalapeño and sriracha sauce if you like it spicy and serve with sriracha sauce, warm pita or naan.