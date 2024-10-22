Large pallet fire burns near Dallas Love Field, power outages reported

Firefighters are battling a large pallet fire that broke out Monday night just south of Dallas Love Field.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews first responded to a structure fire at a commercial business complex in the 1700 block of Empire Central, near Harry Hines Boulevard and Mockingbird Lane.

Within an hour, the fire intensified, prompting a three-alarm response that brought 60 to 70 firefighters to the scene shortly after 11 p.m.

At least six commercial buildings and a transfer station have been damaged, according to Dallas firefighters.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Russsell Luna - Dallas pallet fire

According to Oncor, approximately 200 homes and businesses in the area are without power. FOX 4 reporters at the scene say the fire may have caused the outages.

While the cause of the fire remains unknown, nearby residents reported hearing explosions just before the fire erupted.

The fire is still burning, and teams remain on the scene, battling the flames. It is unclear how much of it has been contained.

Dallas Fire-Rescue reported no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOX 4 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.