Large public safety career fair for students held at UNT Dallas

Students in North Texas got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the technology used in law enforcement at a career fair on Friday.

This is the eighth year of the Criminal Justice Public Safety Fair.

The idea behind it is to introduce young people who’ve shown interest in law enforcement careers to some of the tools used on the job, as well as give them information about what it takes to become a public servant.

Representatives from about 50 different local, state, and federal agencies gathered at UNT Dallas for the one-of-a-kind public safety open house.

They showed off everything from helicopters and drones to narcotics detection dogs and robots operated with Xbox remote controllers.

"I mean, it was kind of awesome. You know, I ain’t never seen no helicopter in person before. So, it was good," said Jamareon Taylor, a student at Molina High School in Dallas.

"I think it really like lets me see all the different like possibilities of anything in the law field," said Mick Laxson, a student at the Yvonne A Ewell Townview Magnet Center in Dallas.

The Texas Department of Transportation showed the difference seat belts can make when they are worn, or not, in a rollover crash.

Taylor Cummings from Edgewood, Texas got the message.

"That’s why you got to buckle up," she said.

The students weren’t just learning the facts about public safety. They also got to have fun with public safety.

"We want to bring them together. We want to build that trust because once trust is built, that’s how we get to safer communities," said Dr. Aaron Bartula, an associate professor of criminal justice and sociology at UNT Dallas.

Organizers hope the up-close experience opened the eyes of the students to potential careers in law enforcement.

They also think rubbing shoulders with police, firefighters, and paramedics in a different way may change some opinions and attitudes toward those who serve and protect.