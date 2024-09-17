School threats prompt changes for DeSoto High School homecoming game

The Brief DeSotto ISD is adding extra security measures for Friday night's homecoming game between DeSoto High School and Mesquite High School. Students from both schools must wear a school-issued ID to the game. DeSoto students will only be allowed on the home side. Students who don't attend either DeSoto High or Mesquite High must have a parent or guardian with them to enter the stadium, including younger students.



Community and religious leaders in DeSoto are calling for peace amid a rise in school threats.

The DeSoto Independent School District will also make some security changes for the upcoming DeSoto High School homecoming game against Mesquite.

Students from both the home and away teams are being asked to wear school-issued identification at the upcoming game.

DeSoto students will only be allowed on the home side of the stadium.

Visiting students who don’t attend either DeSoto High or Mesquite High must have a parent or guardian with them. The same is true for younger students.

A coalition of pastors is calling for peace after a stream of social media threats regarding potential violence at North Texas schools.

Two Dallas ISD students were also killed recently due to gun violence.

The pastors would like to pray for football teams at games.

"If you’re a part of the community, we need you to be a part of helping this take place and move forward, not just putting the fire out but keeping the fire burning for the long term. We want a system so we don’t have to repeat the same things every year," said Pastor Marcus King with Disciple Central Community Church and the DeSoto Pastors Coalition.

"Those are my sons. I don't want any of them to get hurt. So it's very important for us to talk and as coaches to always know what's going on with our kids," said Claude Mathis, DeSoto High's head football coach.

The group is also calling for a conflict management intervention program for students to help them solve issues without violence.

DeSoto High and Mesquite High face off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.