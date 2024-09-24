Expand / Collapse search

Fort Worth ISD superintendent’s contract under review

Updated  September 24, 2024 8:15am CDT
Fort Worth ISD
The Fort Worth Independent School District is once again discussing the superintendent's job. Dr. Angelica Ramsey's performance is under review as members of the community call for change.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD school board members are expected to weigh in on the superintendent’s contract on Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey is under fire from the community.

Last month, Mayor Mattie Parker presented a letter backed by 40 community leaders, including members of the Fort Worth City Council, expressing their dissatisfaction with the district’s STAAR test results. 

Fort Worth ISD is now 11 percentage points behind Dallas ISD and 14 percentage points behind Houston ISD.

When accountability ratings were released earlier this month, the district fell from a B in 2022 to a C for this past school year. Those ratings are largely based on how students performed on the STAAR test.

The majority of the people who spoke at a special school board meeting last week blamed the superintendent, while others don’t believe she deserves the criticism.

Ramsey has been on the job for two years and makes about $335,000 annually. Her contract ends in July 2026, but Fort Worth ISD trustees could decide to part ways with her sooner.

The board is scheduled to discuss Ramsey’s performance behind closed doors during Tuesday night’s meeting, then could decide to take action on her contract.

There are no details on the agenda about what specific action the board may take.

The meeting is at the Fort Worth ISD Service Center at 5:30 p.m.