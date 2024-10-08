Armed suspect shot by police after suspicious activity reports at Arlington apartment complex
Arlington, Texas - A man looking into several cars prompted an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Monday night, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Blakey Apartments in the 1400 block of E. Lamar Blvd. around 9 p.m. The caller indicated the suspect might be armed.
When officers arrived, they confronted the man, who displayed a gun, police said. Officers then opened fire, striking him. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. His identity has not been released.
Neither of the officers involved was injured.