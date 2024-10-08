Expand / Collapse search

Armed suspect shot by police after suspicious activity reports at Arlington apartment complex

By
Published  October 8, 2024 5:54am CDT
Arlington
FOX 4

Arlington, Texas - A man looking into several cars prompted an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Blakey Apartments in the 1400 block of E. Lamar Blvd. around 9 p.m. The caller indicated the suspect might be armed.

When officers arrived, they confronted the man, who displayed a gun, police said. Officers then opened fire, striking him. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. His identity has not been released.

Neither of the officers involved was injured.