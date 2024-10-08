Armed suspect shot by police after suspicious activity reports at Arlington apartment complex

The Brief: A call was made to Arlington police about a man suspiciously looking into cars at an apartment complex in Arlington. The suspect was armed and showed his gun to the officers, so they fired at him. The man was sent to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.



A man looking into several cars prompted an officer-involved shooting in Arlington Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Blakey Apartments in the 1400 block of E. Lamar Blvd. around 9 p.m. The caller indicated the suspect might be armed.

When officers arrived, they confronted the man, who displayed a gun, police said. Officers then opened fire, striking him. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, and his condition is currently unknown. His identity has not been released.

Neither of the officers involved was injured.