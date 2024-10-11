Expand / Collapse search

Shooting outside State Fair of Texas leaves 1 injured

Published  October 11, 2024 10:06am CDT
Fair Park
Man shot outside Fair Park gate

DALLAS - A drive-by shooting wounded a man who had just left the State Fair of Texas.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday near the Gurley Avenue gate outside the fairgrounds.

Dallas police said the victim and his friends got into a fight with another group of people.

As they were leaving, a car drove by them, and someone in the car opened fire.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle and was grazed in the head.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

No description was released of the shooter or the car that was involved.

The State Fair of Texas banned guns on the fairgrounds after a shooting last year that injured three people.

Only peace officers are allowed to carry firearms now.