Teen arrested for killing Timberview High School shooting survivor during botched gun purchase: police

Arlington police say they have made an arrest in the January shooting death of a 2021 Timberview High School shooting survivor.

They say the shooting happened when the suspect was trying to buy a gun from the victim.

What we know:

17-year-old Joshua Robinson was arrested on Tuesday in Fort Worth and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Zacchaeus Selby.

Police say they learned Selby was selling guns on social media.

On Jan. 13, police say Selby was meeting with Robinson, a potential buyer, at an apartment complex on Laurelwood Drive.

Police believe there was some kind of argument during the transaction, resulting in Robinson shooting Selby.

Selby was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Zacchaeus 'Zac' Selby appears in court in 2023 for the trial of Timothy Simpkins. Simpkins was sentenced to 12 years in prison after shooting then 15-year-old Selby in a Timberview High School classroom.

The backstory:

Selby was one of the survivors of the 2021 Mansfield Timberview High School shooting in Arlington.

His classmate, Timothy Simpkins, was convicted of attempted capital murder and is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors said Simpkins and Selby were involved in a violent fight in a classroom when Simpkins pulled out a gun and shot Selby several times.

During the trial, a fellow student testified that Selby approached her in the hallway and asked her to record the fight he was about to have with Simpkins.

Simpkins’ attorneys argued he was bullied by Selby and brought a gun to defend himself. However, police refuted those claims.

What's next:

Robinson is currently being held in the Arlington City Jail and is charged with murder. No bond has been set.