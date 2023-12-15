Expand / Collapse search

Former Frisco youth pastor arrested on child pornography charges

Frisco
FRISCO, Texas - A former youth pastor in Frisco was arrested on child pornography charges.

Frisco police say they received an online tip about 36-year-old Kyle Timothy Poff possessing child pornography. He was arrested at his Little Elm home on Thursday.

Police say Poff was a former youth pastor in the Frisco and Arlington areas but did not provide any further details.

Kyle Timothy Poff, 36 (Frisco Police Department)

Poff is charged with possession of child pornography.  He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. His bond was set at $10,000.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. 

