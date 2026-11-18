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The Brief A 31-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms after pleading guilty to abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl at a North Texas restaurant. Prosecutors said Nelson Gustavo Argueta grabbed the 6-year-old inside a Haltom City fast-food restaurant in June 2025 and forced her into a restroom. Bystanders rescued the girl after noticing she was missing and searching the restaurant for her.



A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison after pleading guilty to abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl inside a North Texas fast-food restaurant.

Two life sentences

Nelson Gustavo Argueta pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping with the intent to commit sexual abuse, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the attack happened on June 20, 2025, after Argueta entered a fast-food restaurant in Haltom City and placed an order. While restaurant employees were distracted, Argueta grabbed a 6-year-old girl who was sitting inside and forced her into a restroom, where he sexually assaulted her.

The girl was rescued after a man and a woman noticed she was missing and went looking for her.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Alec Trono and Steve Elliott, with assistance from Investigator Matt Hardy and Victim Coordinator Carma Anderson.