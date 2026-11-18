Texas man receives two life sentences for kidnapping and sexually assaulting 6-year-old child
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to two life terms in prison after pleading guilty to abducting and sexually assaulting a young girl inside a North Texas fast-food restaurant.
Two life sentences
Nelson Gustavo Argueta pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and aggravated kidnapping with the intent to commit sexual abuse, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.
The backstory:
Prosecutors said the attack happened on June 20, 2025, after Argueta entered a fast-food restaurant in Haltom City and placed an order. While restaurant employees were distracted, Argueta grabbed a 6-year-old girl who was sitting inside and forced her into a restroom, where he sexually assaulted her.
The girl was rescued after a man and a woman noticed she was missing and went looking for her.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Alec Trono and Steve Elliott, with assistance from Investigator Matt Hardy and Victim Coordinator Carma Anderson.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.