Yella Beezy Trial: Jurors deliberating on capital murder charge for MO3's death

The Brief Rapper Yella Beezy's trial is underway for the 2020 murder of rival Dallas rapper MO3. On Tuesday, jurors heard closing arguments. Prosecutors argued Markies Conway (a.k.a. Yella Beezy) had the motive, the money, and the men to carry out the murder. The defense said the state's case is based on assumptions and lies. Conway faces up to life in prison if convicted of capital murder.



Deliberations are underway in the murder-for-hire trial involving Dallas rappers Yella Beezy and MO3.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of paying another man to gun down MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020.

Prosecutors allege Conway hired Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement.

White has already been convicted of capital murder for Noble’s death.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Live Updates

11:50 a.m. Red light

The right light next to the jury room turned on briefly. It's not yet clear if jurors have a verdict or just want a lunch break.

11 a.m. Waiting on a verdict

Jurors are still deliberating the case.

Today marks six years since Noble was killed on I-35 in Dallas.

9 a.m. Jurors deliberating

Judge Chika Anyiam dismissed the jurors after closing arguments on Tuesday. She told them not to look at social media or discuss the case overnight.

They are expected to return to the jury room at 9 a.m. to begin deliberations.

They will turn on a light to signal the bailiff if they have a question, need a break, or have reached a verdict.

Closing Arguments

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Krystal Biggins detailed an "Ocean's 11"-style plot where shooter Kewon White ambushed Noble on I-35, firing over 40 rounds. She argued Conway placed a bounty on Noble, utilizing tipster Devin Brown and middleman Jerry Johnson to coordinate and funnel payments to White. Biggins pointed to wire transfers, seized cash, and testimony from Cedric Bradley, who stated White bragged about the murder and demanded payment.

Defense attorney Toby Shook pushed for an acquittal, asserting the state's case relied on speculation, rap lyrics, and investigator "tunnel vision." Shook highlighted conflicts in star witness Theodore Thomas's testimony, showing cell data placed Conway in Frisco rather than at an alleged barbershop meeting. He also challenged the financial narrative, demonstrating Conway routinely withdrew large sums in crisp $50 and $100 bills for family expenses, whereas White possessed rubber-banded, low-denomination street cash.

John Gussio further argued for the defense that both artists were successful and lacked motive, directing jurors toward Brown, who had an intense personal dispute with Noble and logged 46 calls with White around the time of the shooting. The defense also dismissed Bradley’s testimony as a rehearsed bid to dodge a federal life sentence.

Prosecutor Tommy Adams delivered the final rebuttal, urging jurors to focus on "motive, money, and the man." He cited Conway’s return to North Texas, where he withdrew $40,000 cash, followed by 15 calls between Johnson and White that directly coincided with Conway's meetings. Rejecting claims of police tunnel vision, Adams maintained that the state proved both payment and remuneration.

MO3 Murder

MO3 was shot 11 times and killed on I-35 back on Nov. 11, 2020. Prosecutors allege the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot organized by rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway. They claim he paid Kewon White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.



In September, jurors found White guilty of capital murder and sentenced him to life in prison after viewing video and hearing testimony about the shooting. Prosecutors also presented evidence of an alleged payment from Conway to White.

Conway has pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement. His trial was delayed by a month so that his lawyers could get a copy of White’s trial transcript.

A third defendant, Devin Brown, is also charged with capital murder.

Continued Coverage